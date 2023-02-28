Eau Claire Ski Striders sponsoring capital improvement project

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Ski Striders are announcing they are sponsoring a capital improvement project.

According to a media release from Eau Claire Ski Striders the project is called “Get it Groomed” and is to obtain new winter grooming equipment for county parks.

“This project is intended to improve the safety and quality of skiing at Tower Ridge and three other county parks providing cross country skiing during winter months” Sue Lindstedt, President of the Ski Striders, said.

The capital investment is a piece of grooming equipment designed specifically for grooming cross country ski trails and will be the only equipment of its kind in the area, according to the media release from Eau Claire Ski Striders.

According to the media release from Eau Claire Ski Striders, the equipment comes with a “tiller” capable of handling large snowfalls and icy trails making trails safer for users.

Additional information about the project is available HERE.

