Eau Claire Ski Striders sponsoring capital improvement project

According to a media release from Eau Claire Ski Striders the project is called “Get it...
According to a media release from Eau Claire Ski Striders the project is called “Get it Groomed” and is to obtain new winter grooming equipment for county parks.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Ski Striders are announcing they are sponsoring a capital improvement project.

According to a media release from Eau Claire Ski Striders the project is called “Get it Groomed” and is to obtain new winter grooming equipment for county parks.

“This project is intended to improve the safety and quality of skiing at Tower Ridge and three other county parks providing cross country skiing during winter months” Sue Lindstedt, President of the Ski Striders, said.

The capital investment is a piece of grooming equipment designed specifically for grooming cross country ski trails and will be the only equipment of its kind in the area, according to the media release from Eau Claire Ski Striders.

According to the media release from Eau Claire Ski Striders, the equipment comes with a “tiller” capable of handling large snowfalls and icy trails making trails safer for users.

Additional information about the project is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marieke Penterman, owner of House of Gouda, showed off all the cheese in her storefront.
House of Gouda gets ready to open
According to an initial media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened...
Authorities identify 2 people dead after house fire in Menomonie
According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb 27, 2023 at 5:06...
1 person dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County
A boy is dead and another child is injured after a shooting Sunday during a child's birthday...
12-year-old shot, killed at birthday party in Wisconsin

Latest News

STRUCTURE FIRE AT BANBURY PLACE
Crews respond to structure fire at Banbury Place Monday night
Dalton Clayton
Colfax man accused of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver
UWEC's Viennese Ball is slated for March 31st-April 1st in the Davies Center
UW-Eau Claire gearing up for its 48th Annual Viennese Ball
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 2/28/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 2/28/2023 6 a.m.