Eau Claire Virtual School honors teacher with Golden Apple award

"Giving children the opportunity to connect socially and so we're always finding ways to do...
"Giving children the opportunity to connect socially and so we're always finding ways to do that to keep that level of engagement high is something that I'm always striving for."(WEAU)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:55 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Virtual School is an educational path for learners in kindergarten through 12th grade. Our next Golden Apple award recipient is an educator with a wealth of teaching experience, 30 years in fact! Helping students and their families who have chosen the Virtual School as their place of learning.

“The winner of this year’s Golden Apple for the Eau Claire Virtual School is Mrs. Skalecki!”

Eau Claire Virtual School principal Jim Schmitt let students know that Deborah Skalecki is this year’s Golden Apple recipient. Now in the Virtual School’s third year, Skalecki is part of the educators assigned to offer high-quality learning experiences through live lessons and independent assignments.

“Giving children the opportunity to connect socially and so we’re always finding ways to do that to keep that level of engagement high is something that I’m always striving for,” says Deborak Skalecki. “And just that open dialogue among students I think can happen much more freely in the classroom and I have to be much more conscientious virtually so that continues to happen and we have that flow of good discussion.”

“It is amazing the environment that she sets, she knows every kid very, very well. The conversations that she has, you feel she’s sitting there right with them in person,” adds Jim Schmitt. “She’s so closely connected to their lives and you just feel this incredible warm embrace even online when she’s with her students, it’s amazing. It’s one of the most fun things that I get to do is going to observe teachers and being in her classroom virtually is just an amazing experience.”

Mrs. Skalecki and the Eau Claire Virtual School will each receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and Deborah will also receive a golden apple crystal at the awards banquet in April.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marieke Penterman, owner of House of Gouda, showed off all the cheese in her storefront.
House of Gouda gets ready to open
According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb 27, 2023 at 5:06...
1 person dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County
According to an initial media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened...
Authorities identify 2 people dead after house fire in Menomonie
A boy is dead and another child is injured after a shooting Sunday during a child's birthday...
12-year-old shot, killed at birthday party in Wisconsin

Latest News

"To really get into their head and their heart and to be a mentor to kids is why I'm here."
Northwoods Elementary Physical Education teacher honored with Golden Apple award
"She's a strong teacher, kids love her, she knows exactly what the kids are doing, in their...
Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School teacher honored with Golden Apple
"If you don't have trust you don't have anything, and so really meeting kids at where they're...
McKinley Charter School educator honored with Golden Apple award
"We don't see the successes right away but in the long run somewhere along the lines is success...
Eau Claire North salutes Social Studies teacher with Golden Apple award