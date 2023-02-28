Evers includes UWEC building in funding plan

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A capital spending plan from Governor Tony Evers includes funding to complete the UW-Eau Claire Science and Health Sciences Building.

Evers made the announcement Tuesday to spend $3.8 billion on building projects across the state, with nearly half directed toward work across the UW System.

In a statement, UW Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt thanked the Governor, saying ‘we are grateful and encouraged” about the announcement.

The proposed $345 million project has been in the works for years and would replace the current Phillips Science Hall.

The first phase of funding was included in the 2019-21 state budget. The capital spending plan will ultimately need approval by the republican-controlled legislature.

The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce and Chippewa Valley regional legislators praised the announcement.

“As much as this project is critical to UW-Eau Claire fulfilling its educational mission, it’s even more important for the economic impact it will have in the region and the state for our future workforce and for rural healthcare,” David W. Minor, President and CEO of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

UW-Eau Claire Science and Health Sciences Building (COURTESY: UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-EAU CLAIRE)

