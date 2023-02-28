The Good Wives gets combination Class B liquor license

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - At its meeting the afternoon, the Eau Claire City Council decided which applicant would get Eau Claire’s only available combination Class B liquor license.

Three businesses applied for it.

The Council gave the license to The Good Wives, which is a restaurant located in the Eastridge Center. Each community in Wisconsin only gets a certain number of these Class B liquor licenses.

One was up for grabs when The Metro on Lake street surrendered its permit.

