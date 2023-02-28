Lawsuit filed against Eau Claire Area School District dismissed

Eau Claire Area School District
Eau Claire Area School District(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A lawsuit filed against Eau Claire Area School District is dismissed.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire Area School District, the lawsuit filed by Parents Protecting Our Children, UA, against the ECASD, including School Board members and Superintendent Michael Johnson, was dismissed on Feb. 21, 2023.

The media release from the Eau Claire Area School District states, “The Eau Claire Area School District filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit because the plaintiffs did not have a protectible interest in the matter. The court agreed and Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker with the United States District Court for the Western District dismissed the case due to the lack of standing.”

Parents Protecting Our Children filed the lawsuit in Sept., claiming the District’s policies on gender identity do not require parents to be notified.

The School District said it has developed internal guidance for its staff to provide support to transgender, non-binary, and gender nonconforming students. It said the group’s concerns are based on speculation and a quote “complete mischaracterization of the guidance.”

The School District also said the groups concerns are based on an uncomfortableness with transgender individuals. It asked the court to dismiss the case on both the federal and state level.

