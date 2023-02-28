Man found dead after snowmobile falls through open water near Tomahawk

(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The body of a 71-year-old man was pulled from Somo Lake in the Town of Wilson around 4:20 p.m. Monday by rescuers from the Tomahawk Fire Department.

On Monday around 11 a.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 71-year-old male who had not been seen or heard from since Friday evening. The caller indicated the man was most likely last seen in the Tomahawk area on his snowmobile. Leads led investigators to an open section of water was located and snowmobile tracks led to the open section of water.

The incident is under investigation and more information, including the victim’s name, will be released at a later date pending family notification.

Assisting agencies included Tomahawk EMS, Wisconsin DNR, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, and the Lincoln County Coroner.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marieke Penterman, owner of House of Gouda, showed off all the cheese in her storefront.
House of Gouda gets ready to open
According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb 27, 2023 at 5:06...
1 person dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County
According to an initial media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened...
Authorities identify 2 people dead after house fire in Menomonie
A boy is dead and another child is injured after a shooting Sunday during a child's birthday...
12-year-old shot, killed at birthday party in Wisconsin

Latest News

"Giving children the opportunity to connect socially and so we're always finding ways to do...
Eau Claire Virtual School honors teacher with Golden Apple award
Menomonie wins the D2 sectional title
Menomonie Mustangs headed to State Hockey
Menomonie Boys Hockey headed to State
Menomonie Hockey
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN