Menomonie Mustangs headed to State Hockey

Menomonie wins the D2 sectional title
Menomonie wins the D2 sectional title
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In 1991, the Menomonie Mustangs defeated Superior to win the WIAA State Boys Hockey Championship. 31-years later, the Mustangs are headed back to state.

On Saturday in Somerset, Menomonie defeated RAM Hockey 3-2 in a thrilling Division Two sectional final game.

The Mustangs will face fellow Big Rivers foe New Richmond in the State Semifinals in Middleton on Thursday morning.

Not only is this the first time the Mustangs have been to state since 1991, it marks an amazing turnaround for the team. Last year they won just two games.

It’s a great run that the players and coaches are excited to continue at the State Tournament this week.

“You know, it’s awesome to go from so low to so high in just a season,” says junior goalie Jack Droudt.

“We had a lot of people work hard in the off season this season, so it happened for a reason.”

“It’s huge. You know, we had to play against some competition every night. So does everybody. But playing in the Big Rivers, I think it helps us for this moment,” says Head Coach Matt Ellis.

“I think it’s our work ethic, really, honestly, you know, they all work together. They love each other’s teammates and they work for each other. That’s the big thing.”

