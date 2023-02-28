Missing endangered person alert issued for man missing from Sheldon

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A missing endangered person alert has been issued for 37-year-old Jason Johnson, missing from Sheldon, Wis.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Jason Johnson was reported missing by a family member and was last seen at his home in Sheldon, Wis. on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. The alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network says Johnson has not shown up to work or contacted family or friends since. It is not normal for him to miss work and not have contact with family. He is driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Wisconsin license plate 329-ZCZ.

The alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network says his vehicle was spotted in Barron, Wis. from Feb. 20-23, and it was confirmed he stayed in Millston, Wis. from Feb. 24-26.

According to the alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, there is concern for his safety and well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at 715-532-2200.

