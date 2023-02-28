UW-Eau Claire gearing up for its 48th Annual Viennese Ball

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Grab your dancing shoes, The 48th Annual Viennese Ball at UW-Eau Claire is slated for March 31st-April 1st.

General admission is $60 and for students, it’s $40.

The event will be held in the Davies Center with entertainment from UWEC’s music and theatre departments.

New in 2023, a sit-down Viennese Dinner for an additional $23.95 per person.

You can learn or brush up on your dance skills at one of three dance workshops on March 13th, 20th, and 27th. The workshops will cover waltz, fox trot, swing, quadrille, and polka.

To attend the dance workshop, the cost is $40 for the general public and $20 for students. The purchase of a ticket to the Viennese Ball is required to attend.

