1 person hurt after snowmobile crash in Pierce County
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOWN OF RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt following a snowmobile crash in pierce county.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash around noon on Sunday. It happened on the trail west of County Road W near 855th Avenue in the Town of River Falls.
According to information from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Jeffrey Klingfus of Roberts was going north on the trail when he lost control while approaching a stop sign. He was thrown from the snowmobile when it overturned.
Klingfus was taken to the hospital with undetermined injuries.
