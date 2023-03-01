1 person hurt after snowmobile crash in Pierce County

TOWN OF RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt following a snowmobile crash in pierce county.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash around noon on Sunday. It happened on the trail west of County Road W near 855th Avenue in the Town of River Falls.

According to information from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Jeffrey Klingfus of Roberts was going north on the trail when he lost control while approaching a stop sign. He was thrown from the snowmobile when it overturned.

Klingfus was taken to the hospital with undetermined injuries.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.