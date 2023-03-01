1 person hurt after snowmobile crash in Pierce County

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash around noon on Sunday. It happened...
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash around noon on Sunday. It happened on the trail west of County Road W near 855th Avenue in the Town of River Falls.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt following a snowmobile crash in pierce county.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash around noon on Sunday. It happened on the trail west of County Road W near 855th Avenue in the Town of River Falls.

According to information from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Jeffrey Klingfus of Roberts was going north on the trail when he lost control while approaching a stop sign. He was thrown from the snowmobile when it overturned.

Klingfus was taken to the hospital with undetermined injuries.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Clayton
Colfax man accused of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver
Jason Johnson
Missing endangered person alert issued for man missing from Sheldon
School bus driver April Wise was honored for stopping a seventh grade student before he could...
WATCH: School bus driver saves student from getting hit by car
Kevin Peterson
Missing snowmobiler found dead after snowmobile falls through open water near Tomahawk
Eau Claire Area School District
Lawsuit filed against Eau Claire Area School District dismissed

Latest News

Launch of Chippewa Valley Little Libraries
Early Literacy Coalition announces launch of Chippewa Valley Little Libraries
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY HUMANE ASSOCIATION
Eau Claire County Humane Association has barn animals in need of homes
Fierce Freedom is hosting its annual benefit dinner
Fierce Freedom’s Annual ‘A Night of Freedom and Hope’ fundraiser slated for March 3rd
hope
A Night of Freedom & Hope Dinner Benefit