3 officers shot in Kansas City standoff

Three officers were shot in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday night.(KCTV5 News)
By David Pinter, Zoe Brown, Shain Bergan and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - The Kansas City Police Department has been in a standoff for several hours with a suspect who shot three SWAT officers during a search warrant at a home.

Police knocked on the door of the home on Blue Ridge Boulevard near 23rd Street South around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and announced their presence. SWAT officers then attempted to enter the home, but were shot at.

Three officers ended up getting hit by gunfire and were taken to University Health with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

Authorities then set up defensive measures outside, and a standoff was initiated.

As of Wednesday morning, the standoff was still ongoing, but two people who were inside the home were taken into custody and being questioned.

It’s not clear yet what the search warrant was for or how many people are inside the home. The area around the home is secured, and negotiators are working to communicate with the person inside and bring the situation to a peaceful conclusion.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol were called to investigate the shooting as a third-party agency. The highway patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is also investigating the shooting.

