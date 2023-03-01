Authorities identify person dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County

TOWN OF FARMINGTON, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are releasing the name of the person who died after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County.

Authorities identified the driver who died as 49-year-old Jill Laughnan of New Richmond, Wis.

According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb 27, 2023 at 5:06 a.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office emergency dispatch center received a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 35 South of 55th Avenue in the Town of Farmington, just south of the Village of Osceola.

Investigation shows the vehicle was travelling north bound on Highway 35 when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the icy road conditions, went into the west ditch, and rolled over, according to the media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was taken to a hospital, however, the driver died due to the injuries they suffered.

