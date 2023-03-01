LIVE: Biden to help mark Department of Homeland Security’s 20th anniversary

President Joe Biden is helping to mark the anniversary of the Department of Homeland Security's creation. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray News) - President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday at a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the creation of the Department of Homeland Security.

The event, hosted by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, will feature performances and special guests, the agency said.

The department came into being in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Eleven days after the attacks, Pennsylvania Gov Tom Ridge was appointed the director of what was then the Office of Homeland Security in the White House. The office was created to help safeguard the country against terrorism and respond to any future attacks.

With the passage of the Homeland Security Act by Congress in November 2002, the Department of Homeland Security formally came into being, opening its doors as an agency on March 1, 2003.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Clayton
Colfax man accused of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver
Jason Johnson
Missing endangered person alert issued for man missing from Sheldon
School bus driver April Wise was honored for stopping a seventh grade student before he could...
WATCH: School bus driver saves student from getting hit by car
Kevin Peterson
Missing snowmobiler found dead after snowmobile falls through open water near Tomahawk
Eau Claire Area School District
Lawsuit filed against Eau Claire Area School District dismissed

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh listens to Dr. Paul McManigal’s testimony during Murdaugh’s trial for murder at...
LIVE: Closing arguments expected for Murdaugh murder trial
FILE - Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East...
Ohio senators ready rail safety bill after fiery crash
Launch of Chippewa Valley Little Libraries
Early Literacy Coalition announces launch of Chippewa Valley Little Libraries
Dominica Sailor Elvis Francois survived weeks at sea, with little more than ketchup to sustain...
Man lost at sea survives off ketchup; Heinz plans to buy him a boat