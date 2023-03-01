Collective Arts Shares Benefits of Music

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - CollECtive Arts is a nonprofit organization in Eau Claire aiming to teach community members how the arts can benefit them in their everyday life.

“Our goal for this space is to equip the community in the arts, and I think especially for young people, we want them to be able to find a vision in their life for how they can use the arts and bless their community with it,” Michael Rambo, director of CollECtive Arts, said.

CollECtive Arts offers a variety of free programs for community members to come in, be creative and learn more about the arts. Those programs include The Jam, Might in Motion, CollECtive Choir and the Table Family Theatre. The Jam is where middle school and high school students can go to play music. Might in Motion includes dance classes. The CollECtive Choir is a gospel and hip-hop choir, and the Table Family Theatre will be offered soon.

Ryan Wallenfelt is the CollECtive Arts Community Volunteer and Facility Manager. He said the feedback for these programs has been great.

“It’s been so much fun. The kids have had a great time,” Wallenfelt said. “We’ve seen a lot of them take off and we’re excited to see what this year has in store for us.”

Wallenfelt said they want to provide a place where kids can explore with music and see what interests them.

“I feel like music education is something that is lacking in a lot of school education programs today, and we want to give kids the space where they feel free to come and explore their artistic side, you know, in a place that’s safe and with people who have experience,” Wallenfelt said.

On March 2, CollECtive Arts is holding a Teen Open Mic Night from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On March 3, the organization is offering a studio certification class from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. To pre-register for the studio certification class, email CollECtive Arts at info@collectiveartsec.org.

