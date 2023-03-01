Connell’s Supper Club in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek listed for sale

The property listing on the website shows Connell’s Supper Club-Chippewa Falls listed at...
The property listing on the website shows Connell’s Supper Club-Chippewa Falls listed at $575,00 and Connell’s Supper Club-Fall Creek listed at $275,000.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS AND FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the website of HSC Business Brokers, Connell’s Supper Club in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek are listed for sale.

The property listing on the website shows Connell’s Supper Club-Chippewa Falls listed at $575,00 and Connell’s Supper Club-Fall Creek listed at $275,000.

Both locations closed recently after they were sold in May to new owners.

The former owner, Lynn McDonough, owned the two Supper Clubs for decades. he put them up for sale in 2021 before he retired and later passed away.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Clayton
Colfax man accused of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver
Jason Johnson
Missing endangered person alert issued for man missing from Sheldon
Eau Claire Area School District
Lawsuit filed against Eau Claire Area School District dismissed
49-year-old Lori Burich of Chippewa Falls has been ordered to repay $87,000.
Subway manager pleads guilty to theft
School bus driver April Wise was honored for stopping a seventh grade student before he could...
WATCH: School bus driver saves student from getting hit by car

Latest News

Wisconsin Republicans push tighter budget, downplay surplus
Almost, Maine
"Almost, Maine" (3/01/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (3/01/23)
RCU EAU CLAIRE
Royal Credit Union awarded $640,000 from grant program