Connell’s Supper Club in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek listed for sale

CHIPPEWA FALLS AND FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the website of HSC Business Brokers, Connell’s Supper Club in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek are listed for sale.

The property listing on the website shows Connell’s Supper Club-Chippewa Falls listed at $575,00 and Connell’s Supper Club-Fall Creek listed at $275,000.

Both locations closed recently after they were sold in May to new owners.

The former owner, Lynn McDonough, owned the two Supper Clubs for decades. he put them up for sale in 2021 before he retired and later passed away.

