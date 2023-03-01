Dave Grohl barbecues for more than 24 hours at homeless shelter, provides 450 meals

Dave Grohl cooked more than 450 dinners for multiple shelters and stayed to serve his meals to...
Dave Grohl cooked more than 450 dinners for multiple shelters and stayed to serve his meals to all the people at the Trebek Center shelter.(Hope the Mission)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl spent more than 24 hours cooking meals for people experiencing homelessness during a major winter storm hitting Southern California.

Grohl and his friends showed up on Feb. 22 with his barbecue smokers, ready to cook for the Hope the Mission shelters.

According to Grace Ancheta, director of development for Hope the Mission, Grohl provided all the food, which he then spent more than 24 hours cooking in the middle of the storm last week.

Dave Grohl and his friends showed up on Feb. 22 with his barbecue smokers, ready to cook for...
Dave Grohl and his friends showed up on Feb. 22 with his barbecue smokers, ready to cook for the Hope the Mission shelters.(Hope the Mission)

Ancheta said Grohl cooked more than 450 dinners for multiple shelters and stayed to serve his meals to all the people at the Trebek Center shelter.

Grohl’s visit comes as the leaders of Hope the Mission are running 350 miles across the desert from Las Vegas to Los Angeles in an effort to raise the last $350,000 needed to open three new family shelters.

As of Wednesday, Hope the Mission’s Founder and CEO Ken Craft and President and CFO Rowan Vansleve are on day 12 on the run, which they estimate will take about 21 days to complete.

To learn more about Hope the Mission or to donate, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Clayton
Colfax man accused of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver
Jason Johnson
Missing endangered person alert issued for man missing from Sheldon
Eau Claire Area School District
Lawsuit filed against Eau Claire Area School District dismissed
49-year-old Lori Burich of Chippewa Falls has been ordered to repay $87,000.
Subway manager pleads guilty to theft
School bus driver April Wise was honored for stopping a seventh grade student before he could...
WATCH: School bus driver saves student from getting hit by car

Latest News

Sirhan Sirhan once again appeared before the board Wednesday at a hearing at a federal prison...
California board denies parole for RFK killer Sirhan Sirhan
According to a media release from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office the death was at an address...
Pepin County Sheriff’s Office investigating the death of a person
Alex Murdaugh listens to Dr. Paul McManigal’s testimony during Murdaugh’s trial for murder at...
Closing arguments begin after Murdaugh jury visit to crime scene
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. Twitter...
Twitter’s new ‘violent speech’ policy similar to past rules
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Death toll keeps rising in Greece’s deadliest train crash