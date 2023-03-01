DNA from former presidents, including JFK, will be launched into space

A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.
A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.(CNN: UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE, NASA, MARS ONE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The DNA of four former and late presidents will be sent into space.

Celestic, a space burial company, is sending the symbolic remains of George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan on its enterprise flight.

This special launch was fittingly announced on President’s Day.

DNA samples from some non-former presidents will also be part of this trip, including some from “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife Majel, and “Star Trek” engineer James “Scotty” Doohan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Clayton
Colfax man accused of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver
Jason Johnson
Missing endangered person alert issued for man missing from Sheldon
Eau Claire Area School District
Lawsuit filed against Eau Claire Area School District dismissed
49-year-old Lori Burich of Chippewa Falls has been ordered to repay $87,000.
Subway manager pleads guilty to theft
School bus driver April Wise was honored for stopping a seventh grade student before he could...
WATCH: School bus driver saves student from getting hit by car

Latest News

The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
Sirhan Sirhan once again appeared before the board Wednesday at a hearing at a federal prison...
California board denies parole for RFK killer Sirhan Sirhan
Cherry blossoms are visible along Hains Point in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP...
DC’s cherry blossoms coming early due to confusing weather
Firefighter killed in massive 4-alarm fire in downtown Buffalo