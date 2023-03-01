Early Literacy Coalition announces launch of Chippewa Valley Little Libraries

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Early Literacy Coalition of the Greater Chippewa Valley is announcing it has installed a Chippewa Valley Little Library at the Owen Park Playground in Eau Claire.

The library contains a curated selection of books for children ages 0-8. Young children and their families visiting the Little Library are invited to choose a book to take home and keep, according to a media release from Family Resource Center, Inc.

According to the media release from Family Resource Center, Inc. the Early Literacy Coalition thanks Steve Plaza and the City of Eau Claire Parks Division for the installation of the Little Library and the Family Resource Center in Eau Claire, an Early Literacy Coalition partner, for the purchase of the Little Library structure.

The books were purchased with donations from Royal Credit Union and the Eau Claire Morning Rotary of Eau Claire, according to the media release from Family Resource Center, Inc.

The media release from the Family Resource Center, Inc. says the Early Literacy Coalition plans to launch Chippewa Valley Little Libraries inside Bolton Refuge House, The Community Table, St. Francis Food Pantry, and ECASD’s Prairie Ridge Food Pantry in Eau Claire, along with several sites in Chippewa County.

