Eau Claire advocate aims to spread awareness through coloring

An Eau Claire advocate created a coloring book to spread awareness about Ehlers Danlos syndrome.
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire advocate is looking to spread awareness about a unique syndrome through coloring.

When Pey Carter found out her and her daughter, Abigail, were diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos syndrome, a tissue connectivity disorder, she knew she wanted to do something to help her daughter explain why she needs accommodations. So, Carter and her daughter had the idea to create a coloring book filled with Ehlers Danlos puns by launching a Kickstarter campaign. To Carter’s surprise the Kickstarter campaign was fully funded by donations and a community of people with Ehlers Danlos emerged.

“People are just coming out of the woodworks that have it and it’s considered a rare genetic condition, but I think that there’s more people that have it than me realize,” Public Speaker, Pey Carter, said.

The coloring book titled, “Dazzle On,” is not quite finished, but it will include pages with EDS puns like, “I’m flexy and I know it,” and designs of Zebras, the EDS mascot. Carter said since it was funded through a Kickstarter campaign people can back the campaign until Friday, March 10 and receive a copy of the coloring book in April.

Click here to back the campaign.

