Eau Claire County Humane Association has barn animals in need of homes

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY HUMANE ASSOCIATION
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY HUMANE ASSOCIATION(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association has barn animals in need of homes.

The Eau Claire County Humane Association notes that fees are waived.

A social post via the Eau Claire County Humane Association Facebook Page states, “We currently have a few friends who need to go to your farms! ECCHA takes any animal that is considered domestic, but we were surprised (to say the least) to get two roosters in the span of a week as strays. These guys don’t get along, so we are looking for 2 homes that can take either Cream Cheese or Wonton. In addition, we have over a dozen barn cats that need a nice barn or outbuilding to call home. Barn cats must be adopted out in groups of two or more, unless you already have an established colony they can join. ALL FEES ARE WAIVED! We are extremely full and need to get these guys out ASAP. All you need to do is fill out an application on our website and once approved we will give you a call to set up a time to pick up.”

Adoption information is available on Eau Claire County Humane Association’s website HERE.

