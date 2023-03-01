Eau Claire spring cemetery clean-up scheduled for March 16

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire Cemeteries staff is set to perform their semiannual clean-up of Eau Claire’s two cemeteries on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, people are reminded that personal items and winter decorations that they wish to keep should be removed from grave sites on or before March 15, items remaining after that date are expected to be removed by staff.

Metal flower pot stands may remain in place but should to be emptied prior to March 15, according to the media release from City of Eau Claire.

According to the media release from the City of Eau Claire, both City Cemeteries, Forest Hill and Lakeview, have a spring clean-up date in March and fall clean-up date in Oct. in effort to help keep the grounds looking presentable.

Questions can be directed to the Eau Claire Parks, Forestry and Cemetery Division at (715) 839-5039.

