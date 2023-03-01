ECASD honors Instructional Media Secretary with Golden Apple award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Our next Golden Apple visit takes us to the Eau Claire Area School District office to recognize the more than three decades of dedication by the Instructional Media Secretary.

“I have the honor of announcing our golden apple for the board office and that is Jill Hegg!”

Congratulations to Jill Hegg for making sure the district’s library system is running smoothly. Jill coordinates curriculum, textbooks and instructional media, overseeing the ordering and distribution. A job she takes great pride in.

“Common school fund comes for our school district from the state of Wisconsin and this year alone it was $647,000 that was allocated to our schools, our media specialists and our libraries to purchase books,” says Jill Hegg. “And we have to spend every last penny of that and that’s my job and I’m proud to say that I spend it right down to the zero every year and it’s a pretty big accomplishment.”

“Almost every book that passes through a child’s hands or a curriculum item is here because Jill worked to get it here,” adds Caroline Akervik, ECASD Library Media Coordinator. “She’s just an incredibly hard-working, compassionate, and valuable member of our team and she’s also been here for 33 years making a difference and growing and evolving with her position.”

Mrs. Hegg and the ECASD District office will each receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and Jill will also receive a golden apple crystal at the awards banquet in April.

