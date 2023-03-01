Fierce Freedom’s Annual ‘A Night of Freedom and Hope’ fundraiser slated for March 3rd

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The non-profit Fierce Freedom will be hosting its annual benefit dinner on March 3rd.

The organization, which aims to stop the cycle of human trafficking and exploitation, is holdings its ‘A Night of Freedom and Hope’ at the River Prairie Center in Altoona from 6:30 pm to 9 pm.

The event will feature music, food, and a live auction.

Tickets are $40 and are available until 1 pm on March 1st.

The live auction is active now through March 8th.

For ticket information or to donate to Fierce Freedom, click here.

