Health Department offering water testing drop-off service

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From March 1 through April 30, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is set to offer a free drop-off service for well water test samples.

Water testing fees will still apply, according to a media release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

According to the media release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, residents who wish to get their well water tested can pick up water sample bottles and return filled bottles at designated locations throughout Eau Claire County.

Health Department staff will pick them up and deliver to their lab, saving residents a trip to the Health Department office, according to the media release from the Eau Claire City County Health Department. The media release notes the total cost of a bacteria and nitrate test is $46.

