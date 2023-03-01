Menomonie Theater Guild presents “Almost, Maine”

Menomonie Theater Guild presents "Almost, Maine"
Menomonie Theater Guild presents "Almost, Maine"(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Theater Guild presents, “Almost, Maine”, March 10-12 and 18-19 at the Mabel Tainter Theatre.

On one deeply cold and magical Midwinter Night, the citizens of Almost -- not organized enough for a town, too populated for a wilderness -- experience the life-altering power of the human heart. Relationships end, begin, or change beyond recognition, as strangers become friends, friends become lovers, and lovers turn into strangers. Propelled by the mystical energy of the aurora borealis and populated with characters who are humorous, plain-spoken, thoughtful, and sincere, Almost, Maine is a series of loosely connected tales about love, each with a compelling couple at its center, each with its own touch of sorcery.

Menomonie Theater Guild

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Clayton
Colfax man accused of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver
Jason Johnson
Missing endangered person alert issued for man missing from Sheldon
School bus driver April Wise was honored for stopping a seventh grade student before he could...
WATCH: School bus driver saves student from getting hit by car
Eau Claire Area School District
Lawsuit filed against Eau Claire Area School District dismissed
Kevin Peterson
Missing snowmobiler found dead after snowmobile falls through open water near Tomahawk

Latest News

CVASING concerts: Rejoice and Sing!
Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra
Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra presents multimedia concert
The Wolves
"The Wolves" (2/27/23)
United Way invests millions in to Eau Claire and Chippewa County programs
United Way of Greater Chippewa Valley hosting Digital Resource Fair on March 4th in Augusta