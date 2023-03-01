Pepin County Sheriff’s Office investigating the death of a person

By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBANY TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person.

According to a media release from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office the death was at an address on Albany N Street, in Albany Township in Pepin County.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at 7:47 a.m. a woman was found dead inside a vehicle at the end of the driveway, according to the media release from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office. The media release from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office says the caller informed the Pepin County emergency dispatch center that they did not recognize the vehicle or the woman.

The person who was found dead was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiners’ Office for an autopsy, according to the media release from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the media release from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office there is no danger to the public. The case is under investigation by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities are not releasing the name of the person or any additional information at this time.

Assisting the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office were the Pepin County Coroner’s Office, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Durand City/Rural Fire Department, Menomonie Fire Department HAZMAT, and Eau Claire Fire Department

