Price County Sheriff’s Office investigating incident involved counterfeit money

By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Price County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving counterfeit money.

According to a media release from the Price County Sheriff’s Office, Price County Sheriff Brian S. Schmidt reports his office is investigating an incident involving counterfeit money.

Two suspects were taken into custody and a search was conducted in the Township of Worcester, according to the media release from the Price County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the media release from the Price County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects are being investigated in Price County, as well as throughout Wis. regarding passing counterfeit US currency. The media release from the Price County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects are known to pass $20 and $50 bills. The media relase also notes the serial number on the counterfeit US $20 bill is JE 28112820 G. The serial number on the counterfeit US $50 bill is JJ 28129343 A.

If you have received one of these counterfeit bills, you are asked to contact your area law enforcement agency or Price County Deputy Taylor Drake at (715)339-3011.

