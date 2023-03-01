Red Cross Month-Disaster Response

By Judy Clark
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - March is Red Cross Month, the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration.

You can participate in Red Cross Month by visiting the website to make a financial donation, give blood or platelets, become a volunteer, or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid, CPR and how to use an AED.

More than 630 people have received comfort and essentials from Red Cross disaster teams after more than 150 home fires across Wisconsin since the start of 2023.

The teams are in search of new volunteers who want to help people through their darkest time following local disasters.

