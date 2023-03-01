Royal Credit Union awarded $640,000 from grant program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union is announcing it has been awarded $640,000 from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institution Financial Assistance grant program.

According to a media release from Royal Credit Union, the awards were announced on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Royal Credit Union is one of 252 CDFIs, including 73 credit unions, receiving funds, according to the media release from Royal Credit Union. Royal Credit Union intends to use grant funds to increase overdraft protection lines of credit as well as credit cards to underbanked and unbanked individuals, according to the media release from Royal Credit Union.

