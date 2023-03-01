SportScene 13 for Tuesday, February 28th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep boys basketball playoffs are officially underway with tons of action across western Wisconsin.

Division one matchups include, Eau Claire North against Wausau West, and New Richmond against Menomonie.

In the division three slate, Bloomer hosts Spooner.

On the division four schedule, Blair-Taylor battles Colfax, Eau Claire Regis faces Osseo-Fairchild, Chetek-Weyerhauser looks to upset Grantsburg, Augusta travels to Spring Valley, Mondovi takes on Neillsville, Boyceville wars with Chequamegon, Cadott takes on Melrose-Mindoro, and Shell Lake faces Webster.

Also, in division five, McDonell hosts Gilman, Thorp travels to Immanuel, Rib Lake battles Turtle Lake, Lake Holcombe faces Owen-Withee, Flambeau hits the road to Clayton, New Auburn takes on Clear Lake, Cornell faces Prairie Farm, Glenwood City travels to Bruce, Cochrane-Fountain City hosts Brookwood, Independence wars with Loyal, Gilmanton looks to upset New Lisbon, Eleva-Strum takes on Alma/Pepin, Alma Center Lincoln plays host to Plum City/Elmwood, and Hillsboro faces Greenwood.

Plus, the WIAC hands out their men’s basketball awards, including their conference teams of the year.

Finally, Menomonie hockey makes final preparations for their return to the WIAA state hockey tournament.

