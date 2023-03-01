St. Louis man charged in execution-style shooting death caught on camera

An execution-style shooting captured on camera by witnesses in downtown St. Louis is going viral.
By Amanda Alvarado and Gabriela Vidal
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A man has been charged in an execution-style shooting captured on camera in downtown St. Louis Monday morning, KMOV reports.

“It’s scary, you know, of course. You get concerned about what’s going to happen to anybody else,” business owner Syed Sajid said. “When I came here, I’d seen people standing outside. The guy was on the ground. I heard he was shot from close range.”

Sajid owns Gold and Diamonds across the street from where the shooting happened.

Video of the shooting shows one man loading a gun and pointing it at a man sitting on the curb, shooting him in broad daylight.

The shooting happened outside of 710 N. Tucker Boulevard near Lucas Avenue in front of the Globe Building. Witnesses told police there was an altercation outside of the Shell gas station across the street that took place before the shooting.

Police arrested 23-year-old Deshawn Thomas in connection with the shooting. A probable cause statement obtained by KMOV shows Thomas faces charges for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

In the statement, police identify the deceased victim as David Saldana.

There are no additional details at this time on whether the two individuals knew each other.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Clayton
Colfax man accused of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver
Jason Johnson
Missing endangered person alert issued for man missing from Sheldon
School bus driver April Wise was honored for stopping a seventh grade student before he could...
WATCH: School bus driver saves student from getting hit by car
Kevin Peterson
Missing snowmobiler found dead after snowmobile falls through open water near Tomahawk
Eau Claire Area School District
Lawsuit filed against Eau Claire Area School District dismissed

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives on the South Lawn of the White House after spending the weekend at...
LIVE: Biden to help mark Department of Homeland Security’s 20th anniversary
Alex Murdaugh listens to Dr. Paul McManigal’s testimony during Murdaugh’s trial for murder at...
LIVE: Closing arguments expected for Murdaugh murder trial
FILE - Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East...
Ohio senators ready rail safety bill after fiery crash
Launch of Chippewa Valley Little Libraries
Early Literacy Coalition announces launch of Chippewa Valley Little Libraries
Dominica Sailor Elvis Francois survived weeks at sea, with little more than ketchup to sustain...
Man lost at sea survives off ketchup; Heinz plans to buy him a boat