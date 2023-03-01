Subway manager pleads guilty to theft

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A Chippewa Falls woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $100,000 from an Eau Claire business.

49-year-old Lori Burich was charged in 2022 for stealing $112,000 from the Subway in Walmart.

In Eau Claire County Court on Tuesday, she pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and was ordered to repay $87,000.

According to the criminal complaint, Burich was employed by the franchise from October of 2019 through mid- January of 2022. Owners of the restaurant say she worked her way up to General Manager. One of her responsibilities was to drop off daily cash deposits at the bank, but many of the deposits were missing.

Burich initially admitted to the owners she stole the money and signed a document saying so, however, she later told investigators she did not steal anything.

A relative of Burich told a Subway coworker that Burich has a gambling problem and in an interview with investigators, Burich admitted she spends too much money on lottery tickets.

A review hearing is scheduled for April 4th, 2024.

