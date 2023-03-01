UW-Eau Claire hosts Black Essence event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An event at UW-Eau Claire Tuesday night centered around black creative expression.

The Black Essence event focused on the spoken work, music, and art.

Two word artists were part of the event, along with the band Uncommon Denominator.

Similar events were held in the late 1960s, but Tuesday was the first event of its kind to be held at UW-Eau Claire since 1969.

“I think it’s a difficult thing because while I do think it’s always important to kind of highlight the struggles of different communities and acknowledge the hardships that they’re going through, I think it’s just as important to kind of celebrate black joy and joy within all communities,” said Anthony Wallace, Multicultural Student Services Coordinator at UW-Eau Claire. “I think this provides a really good opportunity to do that, but then still have some critical conversations too.”

Tuesday’s event was the last in a series of Black History Month events hosted by UWEC.

