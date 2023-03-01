WESTconsin Credit Spring Food Drive kicks off March 13

By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The WESTconsin Credit Union Spring Food Drive is set to kick off on Monday, March 13 and run through Saturday, March 25.

According to a media release from WESTconsin Credit Union, WESTconsin will accept donations of non-perishable food items in offices. The media release from WESTconsin Credit Union says additionally, monetary donations can be made at any WESTconsin office with a teller or through drive-ups.

Proceeds are set to be distributed by the credit union to area food pantries, according to a media release from WESTconsin Credit Union.

“Monetary donations are especially valuable because information shows food pantries have great buying power with monies available to them, and for every $1 in cash, they can purchase up to $10 worth of food,” says Stephanie Rasmussen, WESTconsin Credit Union Chief Experience Officer. “Last year, we raised over $1,600 and collected 855 non-perishable food items. That money allowed local pantries to buy nearly $16,000 worth of food for those in need. We are hopeful this upcoming food drive will make that same level of impact.”

