2 young children killed in house fire, officials say

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called to a house fire with people trapped inside.
By 16 News Now and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) - A 3-year-old and a 4-year-old were killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in Michigan, according to officials.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called just after 3:30 a.m. to a reported house fire with people trapped inside.

Officials said three adults and four children were able to escape the home before first responders arrived. However, WNDU reports two young children were later found dead inside the home.

The identities of the children were not immediately released and autopsies are scheduled.

According to authorities, several people who escaped were taken to the hospital for injuries they suffered.

Officials said the home was severely damaged by the fire and estimated to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active situation in Eau Claire County
One person hurt, one in custody after shooting in Eau Claire Co.
49-year-old Lori Burich of Chippewa Falls has been ordered to repay $87,000.
Subway manager pleads guilty to theft
The property listing on the website shows Connell’s Supper Club-Chippewa Falls listed at...
Connell’s Supper Club in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek listed for sale
According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb 27, 2023 at 5:06...
Authorities identify person dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County
An exterior shot of on the Marshfield Clinic campus in Marshfield. (WSAW Photo 2/27/20)
Marshfield Clinic Health System to lay off 346 workers, eliminate over 500 positions across network

Latest News

Betty Rivas fills a mug from a potable water dispenser in her home Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in...
Communities await first US limits on ‘forever chemicals’
Lake Altoona gets Machine to Remove Extra Sand
Lake Altoona gets Machine to Remove Extra Sand
Evers Promotes Budget Plans at UWEC
Evers Promotes Budget Plans at UWEC
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Trump can be sued for Jan. 6 actions, DOJ says