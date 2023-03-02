Active situation in Eau Claire County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A crew with WEAU is at the scene of an active incident in Eau Claire County.

In a media release, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says it’s currently investigating an active incident in the Town of Union. This is near West Cameron Street and Birchwood Lane.

All unnecessary travel in the area be avoided as law enforcement officers work at the scene. More information will be released as it comes available.

