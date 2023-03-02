Chippewa County Sheriff: Fake $100 bills circulating Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes says fake $100 bills are circulating in Chippewa County.

He says the Village of Cadott Police Department identified 10 of the bills, which are marked with the words “play money” on the back. He adds the bills all have the same serial number ‘LGO03229158.’

Community members are asked to check their bills and report any that match this description to their area law enforcement agency.

