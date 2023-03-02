Corned beef recipes to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares recipes to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
CORNED BEEF WITH APPLE ONION SAUTE
INGREDIENTS:
1 Corned Beef Brisket Boneless with seasoning packet (2-1/2 to 3-1/2 pounds)
1 large onion, coarsely chopped
5 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
1-1/2 cups apple cider or apple juice
Apple-Onion Sauté:
3 tablespoons butter, divided
2 medium onions, cut into thin wedges
1 medium Granny Smith apple, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices
1 medium McIntosh apple, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices
1 medium Golden Delicious apple, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices
1/2 cup apple cider or apple juice
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
COOKING:
Heat oven to 350°F. Place Corned Beef Brisket in roasting pan; place coarsely chopped onion and garlic around brisket. Sprinkle contents of seasoning packet over brisket. Add 1-1/2 cups cider; cover tightly with aluminum foil. Braise in 350°F oven 2-1/2 to 3-1/2 hours or until brisket is fork-tender.
Meanwhile, prepare Apple-Onion Sauté. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion wedges; cook 13 to 15 minutes or until onions are lightly brown, stirring occasionally. Add apples, remaining 1 tablespoon butter, cider, brown sugar and thyme; cook and stir 6 to 8 minutes or until apples are crisp-tender
Carve brisket diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Serve with Apple-Onion Sauté.
-----------------
REUBEN BITES
INGREDIENTS:
12 ounces thinly sliced deli Corned Beef Brisket
1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing, divided
8 slices rye, swirl rye or pumpernickel bread
4 slices Swiss cheese (about 3/4 ounce each)
1 cup drained sauerkraut
COOKING:
Preheat oven to 425°F. Spread 2 teaspoons dressing on each bread slice; cut slices into quarters. Place bread pieces in a single layer on 2 baking sheets. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until bread is lightly toasted, rotating baking sheets half way through baking.
Meanwhile, cut cheese slices into quarters; cut each quarter diagonally in half to form 32 triangles. Top bread pieces evenly with Corned Beef, cheese slices and sauerkraut.
Heat appetizers in 425°F oven 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top evenly with remaining dressing.
Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.