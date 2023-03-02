Corned beef recipes to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Wisconsin Beef Council
Wisconsin Beef Council(Wisconsin Beef Council)
By Judy Clark
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares recipes to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

CORNED BEEF WITH APPLE ONION SAUTE

INGREDIENTS:

1 Corned Beef Brisket Boneless with seasoning packet (2-1/2 to 3-1/2 pounds)

1 large onion, coarsely chopped

5 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

1-1/2 cups apple cider or apple juice

Apple-Onion Sauté:

3 tablespoons butter, divided

2 medium onions, cut into thin wedges

1 medium Granny Smith apple, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices

1 medium McIntosh apple, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices

1 medium Golden Delicious apple, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices

1/2 cup apple cider or apple juice

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

COOKING:

Heat oven to 350°F. Place Corned Beef Brisket in roasting pan; place coarsely chopped onion and garlic around brisket. Sprinkle contents of seasoning packet over brisket. Add 1-1/2 cups cider; cover tightly with aluminum foil. Braise in 350°F oven 2-1/2 to 3-1/2 hours or until brisket is fork-tender.

Meanwhile, prepare Apple-Onion Sauté. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion wedges; cook 13 to 15 minutes or until onions are lightly brown, stirring occasionally. Add apples, remaining 1 tablespoon butter, cider, brown sugar and thyme; cook and stir 6 to 8 minutes or until apples are crisp-tender

Carve brisket diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Serve with Apple-Onion Sauté.

-----------------

REUBEN BITES

INGREDIENTS:

12 ounces thinly sliced deli Corned Beef Brisket

1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing, divided

8 slices rye, swirl rye or pumpernickel bread

4 slices Swiss cheese (about 3/4 ounce each)

1 cup drained sauerkraut

COOKING:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Spread 2 teaspoons dressing on each bread slice; cut slices into quarters. Place bread pieces in a single layer on 2 baking sheets. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until bread is lightly toasted, rotating baking sheets half way through baking.

Meanwhile, cut cheese slices into quarters; cut each quarter diagonally in half to form 32 triangles. Top bread pieces evenly with Corned Beef, cheese slices and sauerkraut.

Heat appetizers in 425°F oven 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top evenly with remaining dressing.

Wisconsin Beef Council Recipes

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active situation in Eau Claire County
One person hurt, one in custody after shooting in Eau Claire Co.
49-year-old Lori Burich of Chippewa Falls has been ordered to repay $87,000.
Subway manager pleads guilty to theft
The property listing on the website shows Connell’s Supper Club-Chippewa Falls listed at...
Connell’s Supper Club in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek listed for sale
According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb 27, 2023 at 5:06...
Authorities identify person dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County
An exterior shot of on the Marshfield Clinic campus in Marshfield. (WSAW Photo 2/27/20)
Marshfield Clinic Health System to lay off 346 workers, eliminate over 500 positions across network

Latest News

American Red Cross logo
Red Cross Month-Disaster Response
Almost, Maine
"Almost, Maine" (3/01/23)
Menomonie Theater Guild presents "Almost, Maine"
Menomonie Theater Guild presents “Almost, Maine”
CVASING concerts: Rejoice and Sing!