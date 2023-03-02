Deadline extended to participate in La Crosse’s Equity & Diversity Survey

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Racial Equity Team of the City of La Crosse is extending the deadline to participate in the City of La Crosse’s Equity & Diversity Survey.

According to a media release from the City of La Crosse-Office of the Mayor, this survey is for all citizens.

The survey is scheduled to close on April 1, 2023. To date, the team has received about 350 submissions, according to the media release from the City of La Crosse-Office of the Mayor. The media release notes there is a goal for April 1 of 500 or more.

“Our team is working to improve equity and inclusion throughout the city,” RET Chairperson Sergeant Whitney Hughes with the La Crosse Police Department, said. “It is vital we hear from the people who live, work, visit, and utilize community services, because the input we receive is what empowers us to make essential changes. We ask the entire community to please take the time to provide your input and help us make La Crosse a welcoming and comfortable community for everyone.”

The survey is available online HERE and paper copies are available at City Hall, the library and various locations, according to the media release from the City of La Crosse-Office of the Mayor.

Questions about the survey can be directed to hughesw@cityoflacrosse.org.

