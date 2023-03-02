Gov. Evers promotes budget plans at UW-Eau Claire

By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers made a stop at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Thursday as part of his statewide tour highlighting his 2023 - 2025 capital budget.

He toured the Phillips Science Hall, as well the future construction site of the new Science and Health Sciences building. Evers is proposing the state use roughly $1.8 billion for capital improvement projects through the UW System at campuses across the state. Evers has proposed several major projects at UW-Eau Claire, including $231 million to demolish Phillips Hall, and complete the new Science and Health Sciences building.

Evers says the new building will help define the future of Wis.

“That’s the exciting thing about it. If you think about the workforce for today, really important. But with all the research and efforts that are going on with this building and collaboration, they’re also creating the workforce for tomorrow to,” Evers said.

Evers also made a stop at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where he discussed projects on that campus, including $182.5 million to complete the Prairie Springs Science Center and demolish Cowley Hall.

Additional information is available in a media release from UW-Eau Claire HERE.

