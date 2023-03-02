Justice Department: Trump can be sued by police, lawmakers over Jan. 6 riot

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the area in the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Thursday that former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The department’s position that Trump is not immune from suit was laid out in a filing before a federal appeals court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active situation in Eau Claire County
One person hurt, one in custody after shooting in Eau Claire Co.
49-year-old Lori Burich of Chippewa Falls has been ordered to repay $87,000.
Subway manager pleads guilty to theft
The property listing on the website shows Connell’s Supper Club-Chippewa Falls listed at...
Connell’s Supper Club in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek listed for sale
According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb 27, 2023 at 5:06...
Authorities identify person dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County
An exterior shot of on the Marshfield Clinic campus in Marshfield. (WSAW Photo 2/27/20)
Marshfield Clinic Health System to lay off 346 workers, eliminate over 500 positions across network

Latest News

A local residents walks his dog in the falling snow on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Elizabeth...
Half of California freed from drought thanks to rain, snow
Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
Juror removed in Murdaugh trial; defense gives closing arguments
A mother holds a bottle of baby formula as she feeds her infant son, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (3/2/23)
UW System leader will ask regents for 5% tuition increase