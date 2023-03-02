Lakeshore Elementary Instructional/Reading Coach honored with Golden Apple

"Reading is also that key that just opens doors, gets people jobs, into college so literacy is...
"Reading is also that key that just opens doors, gets people jobs, into college so literacy is more than just something fun to do, it really makes a difference in people's lives."(WEAU)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:02 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Throughout the month of February and now into March, WEAU and the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation have been proud to honor educators and staff in the Eau Claire Area School District with the Golden Apple awards. Our 19th of 22 visits takes us to Lakeshore Elementary school.

“Okay 4th graders, here is the big surprise. It is with really great excitement that I get to tell you that Ms. Oleson is our golden apple winner for Lakeshore!”

That’s Lakeshore principal Jennifer Kish giving Instructional/Reading coach Abbie Oleson the good news as this year’s Golden Apple recipient. Oleson fulfills a critical role every day in coaching kids and encouraging them to read. Abbie talked about how reading is the building block to future success.

“Reading is also that key that just opens doors, gets people jobs, into college so literacy is more than just something fun to do, it really makes a difference in people’s lives,” says Abbie Oleson. “The fun part about this position is I don’t get to see just 20 kids a day, I get to see all the kids. And so it’s really fun to interact with all of them.”

“Abbie is very knowledgeable around the science of reading, and helping both our staff and students and grow our literary skills and to see student achievement grow. She is one of the best team players that I’ve ever worked with,” adds Jennifer Kish. “Her glass is always half full and is our biggest cheerleader for student success. As a principal, she’s a dream to work with and I know she’s really earned the respect of her colleagues and the families here at Lakeshore.”

Congratulations again to Mrs. Oleson, she and Lakeshore Elementary school will each receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and Abbie will also receive a golden apple crystal at the awards banquet in April.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

49-year-old Lori Burich of Chippewa Falls has been ordered to repay $87,000.
Subway manager pleads guilty to theft
According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb 27, 2023 at 5:06...
Authorities identify person dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County
An exterior shot of on the Marshfield Clinic campus in Marshfield. (WSAW Photo 2/27/20)
Marshfield Clinic Health System to lay off 346 workers, eliminate over 500 positions across network
The property listing on the website shows Connell’s Supper Club-Chippewa Falls listed at...
Connell’s Supper Club in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek listed for sale
According to a media release from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office the death was at an address...
Pepin County Sheriff’s Office investigating the death of a person

Latest News

"Almost every book that passes through a child's hands or a curriculum item is here because...
ECASD honors Instructional Media Secretary with Golden Apple award
"Giving children the opportunity to connect socially and so we're always finding ways to do...
Eau Claire Virtual School honors teacher with Golden Apple award
"To really get into their head and their heart and to be a mentor to kids is why I'm here."
Northwoods Elementary Physical Education teacher honored with Golden Apple award
"She's a strong teacher, kids love her, she knows exactly what the kids are doing, in their...
Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School teacher honored with Golden Apple