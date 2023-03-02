Lakeshore Elementary Instructional/Reading Coach honored with Golden Apple

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Throughout the month of February and now into March, WEAU and the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation have been proud to honor educators and staff in the Eau Claire Area School District with the Golden Apple awards. Our 19th of 22 visits takes us to Lakeshore Elementary school.

“Okay 4th graders, here is the big surprise. It is with really great excitement that I get to tell you that Ms. Oleson is our golden apple winner for Lakeshore!”

That’s Lakeshore principal Jennifer Kish giving Instructional/Reading coach Abbie Oleson the good news as this year’s Golden Apple recipient. Oleson fulfills a critical role every day in coaching kids and encouraging them to read. Abbie talked about how reading is the building block to future success.

“Reading is also that key that just opens doors, gets people jobs, into college so literacy is more than just something fun to do, it really makes a difference in people’s lives,” says Abbie Oleson. “The fun part about this position is I don’t get to see just 20 kids a day, I get to see all the kids. And so it’s really fun to interact with all of them.”

“Abbie is very knowledgeable around the science of reading, and helping both our staff and students and grow our literary skills and to see student achievement grow. She is one of the best team players that I’ve ever worked with,” adds Jennifer Kish. “Her glass is always half full and is our biggest cheerleader for student success. As a principal, she’s a dream to work with and I know she’s really earned the respect of her colleagues and the families here at Lakeshore.”

Congratulations again to Mrs. Oleson, she and Lakeshore Elementary school will each receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and Abbie will also receive a golden apple crystal at the awards banquet in April.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.