Marshfield Clinic Health System expands its recovery coach program

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Marshfield Clinic Health System is expanding its Recovery Coach Program to help people in the Chippewa Valley affected by a substance use disorder. The program connects those affected by substance use with coaches who have also been through recovery.

Marshfield Clinic began offering the Recovery Coach Program through a pilot in Ladysmith. After the success of the program in Ladysmith, it is now being offered in Beaver Dam, Wausau, Weston, Rice Lake and Chippewa Falls.

In February 2021, Jamie Thibedeau started her journey to recover after over a decade of using.

“My addiction started because I didn’t know the coping skills,” Thibedeau said. “It was presented to me, not as something that you get addicted to and so eventually you get addicted. Then it doesn’t make you feel better anymore, and it took me 11 years to finally get there.”

Now, more than two years sober, Thibedeau is helping others enter recovery through the Recovery Coach Program.

“The Marshfield Clinic Health System Recovery Core Program integrates recovery coaches into community-based settings and our Marshfield Clinic locations. Basically, the recovery coaches help patients and community members along their recovery journeys” Meagan Barnett, Marshfield Clinic Health System Manager of Community Health said. “This is a program of people in recovery supporting people in recovery. These are people that have chosen to live recovery loudly so others don’t have to die silently.”

While providing a variety of services to community members, Thibedeau said the coaches aim to help people in a way that works for them.

“We meet them where they’re at and we believe in all pathways to recovery,” Thibedeau said. “So, AA might work for someone, but not everyone. So, what we do as a coach is help them navigate which path is going to work best for them and help them reach their goal.”

From peer-to-peer support to connections to recovery groups, coaches like Thibedeau want to help everyone get the resources and support they need.

“My message to anyone struggling would be, you decided when the suffering ends,” Thibedeau said. “All you have to do is reach out and we’re here to support you and help you fully get into recovery and healing.”

Recovery coaches in this program are also serving through AmeriCorps. Any community member 18 years old and up can use this program for free. Those interested do not need to be patients of Marshfield Clinic Health Systems.

For more information about the Recovery Coach Program, you can call Meagan Barnett at 715-221-8422.

