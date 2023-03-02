New Richmond tops Menomonie to advance to Division 2 Boys Hockey Championship

The WIAA State Hockey tournament host site, Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
The WIAA State Hockey tournament host site, Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland and Philip Choroser
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - New Richmond showed why they are the number one seed in the WIAA Division Two Boys Hockey bracket, as they defeated Big Rivers Conference rival Menomonie 10-0 to advance to the state title game.

The Tigers broke through with the first goal late in the first period when Steven Chapman scored with less than ten seconds to play before the intermission.

In the second period, New Richmond broke the game open. The Tigers tallied four goals and added five more in the third for the 10-0 victory.

New Richmond got goals from 9 different players in the win. Zaylin Sweet was the only Tiger with two goals.

Blake Milton stopped 19 shots for New Richmond, while Ryan McGillis played the final 3:23 of the game for the Tigers shutout.

For Menomonie, the loss ends an amazing run that saw the Mustangs go from just two wins a year ago, to earning their first trip to state since 1991.

New Richmond will look for their first ever state championship when they face Oregon in the WIAA Divsion Two title game Saturday morning.

The Tigers last played in the title game in 2003. They had previously made appearances at state in 1998,1998, 2003 and 2011.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active situation in Eau Claire County
One person hurt, one in custody after shooting in Eau Claire Co.
49-year-old Lori Burich of Chippewa Falls has been ordered to repay $87,000.
Subway manager pleads guilty to theft
The property listing on the website shows Connell’s Supper Club-Chippewa Falls listed at...
Connell’s Supper Club in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek listed for sale
According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb 27, 2023 at 5:06...
Authorities identify person dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County
An exterior shot of on the Marshfield Clinic campus in Marshfield. (WSAW Photo 2/27/20)
Marshfield Clinic Health System to lay off 346 workers, eliminate over 500 positions across network

Latest News

Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish.
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish
Jessie Ruden was named to the WIAC First Team, one of many UW-Eau Claire women's basketball...
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, March 1st
McDonell celebrates a bucket in their playoff victory over Gilman.
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, February 28th
SportScene 13 Tuesday PART 1
SportScene 13 Tuesday PART 1