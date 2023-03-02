New Richmond tops Menomonie to advance to Division 2 Boys Hockey Championship

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - New Richmond showed why they are the number one seed in the WIAA Division Two Boys Hockey bracket, as they defeated Big Rivers Conference rival Menomonie 10-0 to advance to the state title game.

The Tigers broke through with the first goal late in the first period when Steven Chapman scored with less than ten seconds to play before the intermission.

In the second period, New Richmond broke the game open. The Tigers tallied four goals and added five more in the third for the 10-0 victory.

New Richmond got goals from 9 different players in the win. Zaylin Sweet was the only Tiger with two goals.

Blake Milton stopped 19 shots for New Richmond, while Ryan McGillis played the final 3:23 of the game for the Tigers shutout.

For Menomonie, the loss ends an amazing run that saw the Mustangs go from just two wins a year ago, to earning their first trip to state since 1991.

New Richmond will look for their first ever state championship when they face Oregon in the WIAA Divsion Two title game Saturday morning.

The Tigers last played in the title game in 2003. They had previously made appearances at state in 1998,1998, 2003 and 2011.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.