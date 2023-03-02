Policy putting Medicaid renewals and terminations on hold will end at the end of the month

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin non-profits and state agencies are working to get the word out to those affected that the process of Medicaid renewal will happen again soon.

Wanda Palmer is with the Workforce Connections based out of La Crosse, she said the renewal process will look at things like income to determine if the applicant is still eligible for Medicaid.

Back in 2020 the continuous eligibility for Medicaid was put in place, but the COVID era rule will expire March 31st, 2023 because of the passage of a federal bill.

Palmer said though, for those who end up losing their Medicaid coverage, there are ways to get covered through the health insurance market place while still having those premiums covered.

“You can qualify for enough tax credits, premium tax credits, to get a plan very similar or close to what you’re used to on your Medicaid. And there’s no cost because you have enough of the tax credits,” said Palmer.

Kathy Welke is with the Great Lakes Consortium, which Eau Claire County is a part of along with nine other counties. The agency under the State Department of Health Services helps Wisconsiites navigate Medicaid, Badger Care and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

She and Palmer said it is important to make sure the contact information associated with the Medicaid application is up-to-date so you can get the latest updates on the renewal process.

Welke’s office works with the counties in the Great Lakes Consortium to review applications for renewal.

“And one of the things we have to figure out and have customers do is to make sure that they watch for their notices and they complete their reviews. And we are working together to help review cases,” said Welke.

Application reviews will start in April and go into the year 2024, Welke said the Consortium will let applicants know when their deadline is.

Both Welke and Palmer said the process can be daunting but worse if nothing is done about it.

“Don’t be fearful that just because we haven’t done reviews for three years that suddenly this message that is getting out means that folks will no longer be eligible. It’s highly possible that you may continue to be eligible for health care,” said Welke.

“I would say don’t wait until you need insurance to find out that you don’t have it,” said Palmer.

Welke said to make changes to contact information or complete program reviews online, you can click here.

Her office can also be reached at 1-888-283-0012. Monday thru Thursday 8am – 4pm & Wed 8am – 11am.

The Workforce Connections can be reached at 608-790-8136, and here is their website.

