SportScene 13 for Wednesday, March 1st
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As Menomonie boys hockey prepares for their first state tournament appearance since 1991, players and coaches look back fondly on the ‘91 team, and the connections they share with the 2022-23 squad.
Plus, Eau Claire Memorial girls basketball makes their final preparations before their sectional semifinal matchup against Neenah tomorrow night.
Finally, a bevy of UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball players receive WIAC honors ahead of their NCAA tournament game against Whitman.
