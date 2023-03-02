SportScene 13 for Wednesday, March 1st

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As Menomonie boys hockey prepares for their first state tournament appearance since 1991, players and coaches look back fondly on the ‘91 team, and the connections they share with the 2022-23 squad.

Plus, Eau Claire Memorial girls basketball makes their final preparations before their sectional semifinal matchup against Neenah tomorrow night.

Finally, a bevy of UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball players receive WIAC honors ahead of their NCAA tournament game against Whitman.

