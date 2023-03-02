SportScene 13 for Wednesday, March 1st

By JD Danielson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As Menomonie boys hockey prepares for their first state tournament appearance since 1991, players and coaches look back fondly on the ‘91 team, and the connections they share with the 2022-23 squad.

Plus, Eau Claire Memorial girls basketball makes their final preparations before their sectional semifinal matchup against Neenah tomorrow night.

Finally, a bevy of UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball players receive WIAC honors ahead of their NCAA tournament game against Whitman.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Clayton
Colfax man accused of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver
49-year-old Lori Burich of Chippewa Falls has been ordered to repay $87,000.
Subway manager pleads guilty to theft
Jason Johnson
Missing endangered person alert issued for man missing from Sheldon
According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb 27, 2023 at 5:06...
Authorities identify person dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County
An exterior shot of on the Marshfield Clinic campus in Marshfield. (WSAW Photo 2/27/20)
Marshfield Clinic Health System to lay off 346 workers, eliminate over 500 positions across network

Latest News

McDonell celebrates a bucket in their playoff victory over Gilman.
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, February 28th
SportScene 13 Tuesday PART 1
SportScene 13 Tuesday PART 1
Menomonie wins the D2 sectional title
Menomonie Mustangs headed to State Hockey
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday