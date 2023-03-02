Wagner Tails: Salem and Skittles & Snickers

CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - In January, Salem made the journey from Texas to Wisconsin looking for a fresh start. Life was a bit rough for Salem before arriving at the Chippewa Humane Association.

We hope this three-legged gal will find her forever happy tail in the Badger State. Salem is nine years old, but she still has the energy of a younger pup.

She does well with small dogs, but she can be a little picky when it comes to larger dogs. Thanks to a sponsor, Salem’s adoption fee is already paid for.

This gal is looking for a safe place where she’ll get some extra TLC. Click HERE for adoption information.



Two cats looking for a home together are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Skittles and Snickers are starting to come out of their shells at the Buffalo County Humane Association.

Skittles is a little more brave. He has learned to ask volunteers for head scratches and attention. Snickers is the watcher, particularly when she can watch from the safety of her house.

These two are looking for a quieter home where they can stay together. Caretakers at BCHA say these cats will be great companions for someone who has the patience to let them get comfortable. Click HERE to get the cat adoption application.

