The Wisconsin DNR is hiring

Wisconsin State Parks welcome sign
Wisconsin State Parks welcome sign(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The “Help Wanted” sign is out in Wisconsin’s great outdoors.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hiring seasonal staff for state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas.

Recruitment is underway for work starting in the spring and lasting through the fall. These limited-term positions involve outdoor maintenance, groundskeeping, and customer service for people visiting the state properties.

Positions include:

  • Park rangers
  • Parks and recreation specialists
  • Visitor services associates
  • Natural resources educators
  • Facilities repair workers

The DNR says about 400 seasonal employees are recruited each year.

To apply, visit the website wisc.jobs and search keyword “parks.” You can search by community or distance from you so you can find a job nearby.

