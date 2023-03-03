City of Eau Claire Fire Chief announces retirement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - City of Eau Claire Fire Chief, Chris Bell, is announcing his retirement from the City of Eau Claire Fire Department effective April 30, 2023.

It comes after 26 years of service, according to a media release from Eau Claire Fire Department.

“It has been a great privilege and honor to serve the citizens of Eau Claire as a firefighter for the past 26 years and as the Fire Chief for the past 6 years.” Chief Bell said, adding “I have been blessed with the support from fellow coworkers throughout my journey and give special thanks to all of the men and women of the Eau Claire Fire Department, both past and present. I am especially grateful for the endless support from my wife Patti and my children who have been at my side for this incredible journey.”

According to the media release from Eau Claire Fire Department, Chief Bell has risen through the ranks of the Fire Department, starting his career as a volunteer in 1995 and joining the department in 1997.

The media release from Eau Claire Fire Department says Police and Fire Commission are set to begin the process of recruiting the City’s next fire chief.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.