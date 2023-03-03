Dogs Save Lives event raises money to train service dogs for veterans

Dogs Save Lives fundraiser
Dogs Save Lives fundraiser(Dogtopia Foundation)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An event Friday night in Eau Claire aims to raise money to sponsor and train service dogs for veterans. The event is organized by Dogtopia of Eau Claire.

The goal is to raise $60,000 for the Dogtopia Foundation to sponsor and train 10 service dogs for vets.

The guest speaker is one of the most decorated female veterans in U.S. history, Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans (retired). Evans knows firsthand the benefits service dogs bring to veterans.

In 2006, she was severely wounded while serving in Afghanistan. A rocket blast caused a traumatic brain injury, internal injuries and the loss of her hearing. Her service dog alerts her to every day sounds she can’t hear, including the doorbell, her phone and people calling her name - not to mention the emotional support.

Friday night’s event at The Brewing Projekt is sold out, but you can still donate to help reach that $60,000 goal to sponsor 10 service dogs for veterans.

Click HERE to donate. Click on the “Get Ticket” button and use the donation option.

